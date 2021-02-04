Souhan; Colome Signing Makes Sense [PODCAST]

The Twins signed right handed relief pitcher Alex Colome to a 1-year $2.5 Million contract with an option for a 2nd season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Colome made sense for the Twins when the White Sox chose to go with Liam Hendricks as their closer this season. Colome gives the Twins a late inning option for saves along with last season's closer Taylor Rogers. Colome was 2-0 last season with a 0.81 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitching for the Chicago White Sox.

The Minnesota Wild postponed four games including tonight's contest with Colorado due to Covid-19 protocols. Jim says the Wild have 5 to 6 players in the Covid-19 protocol and the Wild aren't the first NHL team to have trouble with Covid this season. He says the Wild are optimistic they can play against St. Louis on February 11th but they may be tough.

the Timberwolves coughed up a double digit lead Wednesday night and lost 111-108 in San Antonio. Jim says the Wolves went away from hot shooter Malik Beasley and instead D'Angelo Russell took many of the 4th quarter shots which led to the Spurs comeback. He says Russell should have found Beasley instead of taking it upon himself in the 4th. Jim says Ricky Rubio played a better game for 3 quarters but made some questionable decisions in the 4th. Jim says the Wolves aren't likely to trade Rubio because he value is low right now.

The Bucs play the Chiefs Sunday in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa. Jim says former Gophers Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr. have been good contributors for the Bucs this season. He sees both players having a future in the NFL with Johnson as a 2nd or 3rd receiver and Winfield as an impact starting safety.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app