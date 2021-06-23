Souhan; Colome and Robles Haven’t Worked Out [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 10-7 Tuesday in the final game of the short 2-game series with the Reds at Target Field. Relief pitchers Alex Colome and Hansel Robles both struggled late in the game with Robles allowing 3 runs in the 9th inning. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says more than 2 months into the season it is now apparent that the additions of Colome and Robles haven't worked. Jim says the Twins settled for a White Sox cast off as their closer in Colome when the rival White Sox signed the top available free agent closer Liam Hendricks. Souhan says the Twins getting back in the race is a longshot with or without a win Tuesday.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is July 31. Jim says the Twins aren't likely to trade away any players that can help them win next season and that includes relief pitcher Taylor Rogers and 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson. He says the Twins would be willing to part with Hansel Robles, Alex Colome and Andrelton Simmons. Souhan says the Twins could chose to go with Jorge Polanco at short stop, Luis Arraez at 2nd base and Nick Gordon as their utility infielder. He says prospect Royce Lewis could be ready to become their regular short stop as early as next season.

The Timberwolves finished out of the top 3 in the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night which means the Wolves do not currently hold a pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft. Golden State gets the #7 overall pick from Minnesota to complete the Andrew Wiggins/DeAngelo Russell trade. Jim says this could signal the arrival of Leandro Bolmaro for Minnesota. He was selected by the New York Knicks at #23 overall in the 2020 NBA draft and traded to the Timberwolves. The 6'6 200 pound 20-year old could add depth to the Timberwolves back court. Jim says the Wolves could turn their attention to pursing power forward John Collins in free agency.

