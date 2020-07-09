Souhan; Buxton Still Has High End Talent [PODCAST]

Byron Buxton declared himself to be 100% healthy when talking with reporters Wednesday. He is coming a torn labrum he sustained while crashing into the wall in Miami last season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says Buxton could still emerge as one of the best overall talents in baseball if he can stay healthy and hit the ball well while maintaining his already established high end fielding ability.

Buxton is expected to begin the season as the Twins' #9 hitter despite his high end talent due to depth in the Twins lineup. Jim listed what he thinks will be their lineup to begin the season and sees Luis Arraez as the team's lead-off hitter. Injuries, sickness and production will likely play a role in the Twins' lineup on a daily basis but their depth appears to be an asset.

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians are expected to be the stiffest competitors for the Twins in the American League Central. Jim says any favorite, like the Twins, could get off to a bad start which could sink them in this shortened season with 60 games.

The NBA is still hoping to restart later this month in Orlando, Florida. Jim says the NBA could rework their schedule by starting in January and ending in August or September. Jim says it could work but the NBA isn't thinking about this right now due to concerns about Covid-19 and just finding a way to finish this season.