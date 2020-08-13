Souhan; Buxton Is Playing to His Potential [PODCAST]

The Twins won the rubber game of the 3-game series 12-2 at Milwaukee Wednesday night. Byron Buxton homered twice in the game and now has 5 home runs and is hitting just under .300. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Buxton has all the physical tools and if he is selective at the plate he has a chance to be very good. Jim says Miguel Sano is the same type of player who needs to be selective. Listen below.

The Twins could be getting left handed pitcher Rich Hill back from injury soon. Jim says he could even appear in a game this weekend against Kansas City. Homer Bailey doesn't appear to be close to returning according to Jim. He says the starting pitching has been pretty good this season except for the team's expected ace Jose Berrios.

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Viking defensive end Everson Griffin to a 1-year $6 Million contract. Jim says it would have been nice for the Vikings to get Griffin back but understands why Griffin would leave for Dallas. He's not sure Griffin can still play at a Pro Bowl level but says the Cowboys look like a really good team with a solid offensive line, running back, receivers, quarterback and defensive line.