Souhan; Buxton Could Emerge This Season [PODCAST]

Twins' center fielder Byron Buxton is batting .400 and stole 2 bases yesterday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He suggested that Buxton start the year hitting 9th to take the pressure off and give him a chance to be a 2nd lead-off man. Jim is impressed with Eddie Rosario's power despite his size and suggests Sano won't be back until May at the earliest. Listen to our conversation below.

Paul Molitor visited the Twins facility in Fort Myers yesterday and met with new Manager Rocco Baldelli and Derek Falvey. It's possible that Molitor will assist with base running in the organization at some point.

The Gopher basketball team plays Louisville Thursday morning. Souhan says Louisville isn't playing their best right now.