Souhan; Bullpen Is Biggest Twins Problem [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 7-4 Tuesday night in Cleveland to drop to 7-15 on the season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Alex Colome was told he'd be pitching in less pressure situations. That didn't happen in Tuesday night's game. Colome pitched again in a critical situation and struggled again. Jim says Colome's struggles along with inconsistent performances from Hansel Robles, Tyler Duffey and Jorge Alcala have put the Twins in a tough spot. Jim says he'd like to see Randy Dobnak be given a chance to close games.

The Timberwolves earned their 3rd straight win Tuesday night 114-107 at Houston. The Wolves are now 19-44 and are the 3rd worst team (record wise) in the NBA. Jim says the Wolves won't rest players to tank to give themselves a better chance to secure a top 3 pick in this year's NBA draft. Jim says you can see this team has talent and good use the remainder of this season to build for next season.

The 1st round of the NFL draft will take place Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. Jim says the Vikings will take left tackle Penei Sewell from Oregon or left tackle Rashawn Slater from Northwestern with the #14 overall pick in the first round or they will likely trade down. The Vikings have identified left tackle is their top need with edge rusher, 3rd receiver, backup quarterback, defensive back and interior offensive line as additional needs. Souhan says this year's draft class is deep at receiver again.

