Souhan; Berrios Back on Track [PODCAST]

The Twins shrunk their magic number to clinch the American League Central to 8 after downing the White Sox at Target Field 5-3 Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He talked about how encouraging it is to see Jose Berrios pitch well in back to back games. Jim also discussed the health status of Max Kepler and the return of Marwin Gonzalez. Listen to the conversation below.

The Steelers and Saints both lost their starting quarterbacks due to injury Sunday. Jim thinks both teams seem confident in backups Teddy Bridgewater and Mason Rudolph.

The Vikings will host Oakland Sunday. Jim discussed Kirk Cousins and former Viking quarterbacks and how they handled clutch situations.