Souhan; Arraez Makes the Most Sense to Hit Leadoff [PODCAST]

The Twins won their home opener 6-3 over the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim feels Luis Arraez is the best option to hit lead-off for the Twins because of his high on base percentage and ability to work pitchers. Jim says the Twins can't really go wrong with where players are batting because of their depth but he does say that both Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson need to bat in the top 4 spots in the lineup.

The Vikings will play without defensive tackle Michael Pierce this season because he chose to opt-out of playing due to respiratory concerns related to Covid-19. Pierce has asthma and Jim Souhan said he also had pneumonia which makes him more at risk to a bad reaction if he were to acquire Covid-19. Jim says the Vikings have some players on the roster who can fill in for Pierce and he doesn't think there is a players on the waiver wire who would make sense to sign who's better than they have at that position.

The Minnesota Lynx lost to Seattle Tuesday night but Sylvia Fowles surpassed Rebekkah Brunson to become the all-time leader in rebounds in WNBA history. Jim talked about how great a moment that was for Fowles and Brunson. Brunson is now an assistant coach with the Lynx.