Someone Is FINALLY Buying The Famous Cold Spring Taxidermy House!

Listen, I'm all about rockin' a good deer head on the wall every once-in-awhile. But, this is just so over the top. The famous Cold Spring Taxidermy House that first made headlines for its excessive home decor in 2018, finally has a pending offer.

The news comes on the heels of the St. Cloud Poseidon House gaining fame on HGTV this week for its unique interior design work.

The Taxidermy House is located on Hidden Cove Road in Cold Spring. From the outside, the four-bedroom 3.5 bath home seems pretty normal, until you take a look inside. This massive house (if you can call it that) is decked out with hundreds of taxidermy animals. Amassing a jaw-dropping 7,458 square feet, this home is nestled on 6.59 acres of land.

It's a sight you truly have to see to believe. Exotic animals are everywhere and even features a giant life-size taxidermy giraffe in the living room.

In June of 2020, the home was on the market for $1,350,000. The listing has been removed and relisted several times. Most recently it was relisted in October of 2021 for a whopping $1,449,000.

Now, make no mistake, the animals don't come with the home. The new owners will instead get to enjoy the waterfront property with beach access. It also includes a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, floor-to-ceiling windows, a wet bar, chef's kitchen, heated outdoor kitchen, jacuzzi tubs and so much more!

One thing is for sure, we'd love to watch the movers haul out all of these taxidermy animals and see where they're going to next. It's quite the collection! Where's HGTV when you need them?

