Epic Ice Maze 90 Minutes From St. Cloud Opens Mid-January

You'd think all Minnesotans are related to Queen Elsa from Frozen, we get so excited about cold and ice. The Zephyr Theater in Stillwater shared their excitement for the Ice Palace Maze opening for the season on Facebook.

The Ice Palace Maze opens for the season on January 14th and features fun for the whole family:

1/2 mile of twisting passageways to maneuver through

Huge ice slide

Hot chocolate and s'mores

Ice bar for adult drinks

Meet an Ice Queen (If you’re really lucky you might get to meet an Ice Queen on her way to her own Ice Palace on the North Mountain!)

Stillwater's Ice Palace Maze is open 7 days a week starting on January 14th (Monday through Friday - 2 pm to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday - 12 pm to 10 pm), and all ages are welcome. Save $2 on your tickets by purchasing them in advance here. The Ice Palace Maze will be open (weather permitting) through February 20th. Get more information on the maze here.

