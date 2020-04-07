Some Companies Offering Auto Insurance Rebates

UNDATED -- At least two insurance companies are giving us a rebate on our auto insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Family Insurance has announced its plan for a Premium Relief Payment. It is a one-time $50 payment for each vehicle you have insured under a personal auto insurance policy. The check will be mailed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Allstate also says with more people staying at home, driving less, and having fewer accidents they are also giving their customers a break. The Allstate Shelter-in-Place Payback of more than $600 million in April and May for its auto insurance customers. On average their customers will receive 15 percent money back based on their monthly premium in April and May. Allstate will automatically deposit money into your bank or credit card account.

