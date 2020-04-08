Some Are Not Always Safe at Home [PODCAST]

Covid-19 has forced many more Americans to spend more time at home. Not everyone is safe at home due to domestic violence. I was joined today by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) Vice President Heather Drevna on WJON. She indicated that reported cases of domestic violence is on the rise in the last month but victims do have people that can help including RAINN. Listen to our conversation below.

If you or you know someone who is in need of help please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673, contact rainn.org. You can also reach contact the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center at 320-251-4357 or Anna Marie's Alliance at 320-251-7203.

