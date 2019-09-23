Stearns County Attorney Hosts DV Training [PODCAST]

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She talked about host 85 people for a statewide Domestic Violence training. Stearns County has experienced success in preventing and punishing domestic violence offenders.

Janelle also talked about getting a maximum 25-year sentence for a pimp. Listen to our conversation below.

Janelle recently spoke at the Citizens Police Academy and she talked about her experience. Janelle also explained the difference between petty misdemeanors and misdemeanors.