Stearns County Attorney Hosts DV Training [PODCAST]

Janelle kendall (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today.  She talked about host 85 people for a statewide Domestic Violence training.  Stearns County has experienced success in preventing and punishing domestic violence offenders.

Janelle also talked about getting a maximum 25-year sentence for a pimp.  Listen to our conversation below.

 

Janelle recently spoke at the Citizens Police Academy and she talked about her experience.  Janelle also explained the difference between petty misdemeanors and misdemeanors.

