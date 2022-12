FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a snowmobile crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Peyton Magney of Little Falls was driving a snowmobile in a ditch along Highway 115 near Fort Ripley when the snowmobile hit the railroad tracks and she was thrown from the vehicle.

Magney was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.