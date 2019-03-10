Snow Causes Moorhead Church Roof Collapse; No One Hurt

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Snow buildup has caused a section of the roof to collapse at a Moorhead church, but no one was hurt.

The collapse at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church was reported just after noon Sunday. Deputy Moorhead Fire Chief Benton Hicks says it was a "miracle" no one was hurt.

Church services were canceled due to snow, and only two people were in the church. Both got out safely.

The roof collapsed on the kitchen area, where coffee would have been served to church members.

Hicks estimates a 50- to 75-foot length (15- to 23-meter length) of the church roof crashed "flat to the ground." Firefighters had to shovel snow out of the center area of the church where the collapse occurred to close the doors.