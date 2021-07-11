Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Cause of Hazy Sky Sunday

UNDATED -- Warm and mostly sunny today with some hazy skies possible thanks to some wildfire smoke.

North and easterly flow aloft around an area of high pressure over Hudson Bay is sending smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires southward.

This smoke is not expected to reach the surface but will give the skies an overcast appearance at times Sunday.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the arrowhead region up in northeastern Minnesota. It will be in effect through 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Sensitive groups like people with lung disease, heart disease, young people and older people may experience health effects.

Smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba will be transported by northerly winds circulating around high pressure into the northeast part of Minnesota. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The lake breeze along Lake Superior will help bring heavier smoke down towards the surface, then the smoke will tend to drift westward towards north-central Minnesota.

On Monday, winds will turn out of the south and steer the smoke northward into Canada.

Looking ahead our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

