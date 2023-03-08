Small Minnesota Town says “NO” to This Store in Their Town

Most people like growth of a community. More amenities can mean more conveniences, and more funding... possibly. A growth of a town is usually a good thing, but it can also be a bad thing, according to the people who live in that town.

Morgan, Minnesota is a small town about 2 hours south of St. Cloud near Redwood Falls. Morgan has about 800 people living there. It's a very small town. But with that said, they have several churches, two restaurants and one small grocery store. When the mayor of the town got wind of a Dollar General store looking at building one of their stores just outside of the town limits, he lead the town in putting together and signing a petition to block the expansion of the dollar store.

From the Twin Cities Pioneer Press:

The mayor is not alone in his thinking that this is a bad thing for small towns across America. During and after the pandemic, there were several dollar stores that opened all over the country. People were losing their jobs, or working a lot less hours, or just not bringing in as much money as they were pre-pandemic. So, dollar stores were a popular fix. Things aren't all exactly a dollar, but they are close. You can get almost anything at a dollar store, which can be a problem for small mom and pop type businesses.

Even before the pandemic, there were a lot of the dollar stores that were blocked by small towns where the stores had planned to open. Yet, they still have had massive growth over the last few years.

