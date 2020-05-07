SJU Basketball Coach Pat McKenzie [PODCAST]

The St. John's University basketball team had its season cut short during the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Johnnies were preparing to take on archrival St. Thomas in the Sweet Sixteen when the tourney was canceled.

McKenzie talks about his team's season, his senior class, the outlook for next season, what his players can learn from Michael Jordan and "The Last Dance," and which of his players would make the most entertaining documentary subject.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.