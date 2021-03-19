SJU Announces Spectator Policy For Spring Sports

COLLEGEVILLE -- Saint John's University has announced their spectator policy for spring, and fall-to-spring, sports.

Get our free mobile app

All guests at SJU events, regardless of sport, will be required to wear a mask at all times (even outdoors), keep a 6-foot distance or 12 feet from students-athletes/coaches and staff, remain in their seats through the competition, now gathering with the student-athletes after the event, and no pets or sunflower seeds are allowed in or around any venue.

All policy and venue capacities are subject to change and are reviewed daily based on the latest Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) COVID-19 protocols.

To view each sports specific guidelines, visit the SJU's athletic website.