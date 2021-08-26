Significant Rainfall Expected Thursday Through Saturday

UNDATED -- Strong to severe storms possible Thursday, especially near and south of the Minnesota River Valley.

Widespread significant rainfall totals Thursday through Saturday as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through the region.

Storm Prediction Center

The National Weather Service says possibly two to three inches of rain could fall in the St. Cloud area during that period. Heavier rain with possibly over four inches of rain falling to our south and east.

Right now St. Cloud is 1.28 inches of rain below normal for the month of August. We're 5.17 inches of rain below normal for the summer. And, we're 5.26 inches of precipitation below normal for the year.