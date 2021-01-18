Shorthanded Wolves Fall to Hawks 108-97

ATLANTA -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped two straight and nine of their last ten games after falling to the Atlanta Hawks 108-97 Monday afternoon.

The wolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez who were out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Minnesota was within six in the fourth quarter but too many turnovers (16) would eventually due them in. D'Angelo Russell led the way with 32 points and 7 assists for the Wolves.

The Hawks had a balanced scoring attack from their starters with Tre Young (20 points, 13 assists), De'Andre Hunter (25 points), Kevin Huerter (17 points), John Collins (15 points, 7 boards) and Clint Capella (23 points, 15 boards) all scoring in double digits.

The Wolves and Hawks will meet again on Friday at Target Center, but first the Wolves will take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

