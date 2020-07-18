Severe Storms in Minnesota Knock out Power to Thousands

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A line of severe storms swept across Minnesota, bringing damaging winds that knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Reports say winds were estimated at up to 80 mph at times on Friday evening as the storms barreled across northern Minnesota, where several thousand homes and businesses lost power.

Xcel Energy reported more than 20,000 customers without power early Saturday in its Minnesota service area - with most of those outages in the Twin Cities.

The storms also brought some hail and torrential rain, with street flooding reported overnight in Brainerd.