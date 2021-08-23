Several Rounds of Showers, Thunderstorms Possible this Week

UNDATED -- With the rainfall we had over the weekend, we've now had just over a half-inch of rain in St. Cloud so far this month. We're still 2.27 inches below normal for the month. This is our third driest August on record so far with just .42 inches in 1933, and .46 inches in 1950. Our fourth driest was .60 inches in 1976.

For the summer months of June, July and August we've had just under four inches of rain. We're 6.16 inches below normal for the summer months so far. This is still our second driest summer on record so far with a few more days left to go in August. The driest was 3.51 inches in 1950.

For the year-to-date we've had 13.15 inches of rain so far, which is 6.25 inches below normal. This is still the driest year on record with the previous record low at 14.64 inches back in 1910, but we still have a long way to go in 2021.

National Weather Service

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Monday through Wednesday morning across Minnesota and Wisconsin. A few of these storms could have large hail or damaging wind gusts.

Confidence is starting to increase in multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the course of this coming week which could bring above-normal precipitation to much of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

National Weather Service

Please stay tuned to the weather forecast updates during this active pattern, especially if you have outdoor plans.

