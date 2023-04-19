Seven Arrested After Illegal Border Crossing Near Warroad

WARROAD (WJON News) - Seven people were arrested after a failed attempt to enter the United States from Canada.

The U.S. Border Patrol says officers were sent to a flooded bog near Warroad yesterday at about 4:50 a.m. after individuals contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for assistance.

Get our free mobile app

Border Patrol agents provided medical care on-site while emergency services and local law enforcement arrived.

Agents found seven of the nine people had illegally entered the United States and did not have any documentation with them.

Once medically cleared, they’ll be moved to a U.S. Border Patrol station for processing.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES