Seniors From Cathedral High School To Perform Musical ‘Freaky Friday’ Next Week

FREAKY FRIDAY MUSICAL

This talented group of seniors from Cathedral High School stopped by the studio this week to chat with me about their upcoming production & musical 'Freaky Friday' which they will be performing for you Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 21st through February 23rd, at Cathedral High School auditorium.

MEET THESE SENIORS

Molly Hommerding, Ella Jacobson, Emily Manar, and Lily Robins

say they have been preparing for this show since January, as auditions were held in December. When I asked them if they were nervous about the show, they said no. They were excited to perform. That tells me that they've put their heart and soul into this show, and you are in for a real treat.

All of the seniors will be singing in this show, and you are in for a great time. If you want to laugh, cry, and just have a wonderful time celebrating the talent of the kids who are on stage, behind the scenes, and those who work on the technical side or in costuming, it's always fun to see the hard work and effort our students are putting into their programs.]

SHOW INFORMATION

Tickets are $10, but for students and faculty just $2. To get tickets now you can click HERE. Otherwise, you can get tickets at the door.

"Freaky Friday"

Holy Angels Performing Arts Center - door 20

Reserve your seats when checking out.

Thursday, Feb. 22 - 7:00 pm

Friday, Feb. 23 - 7:00 pm

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 2:00 pm

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:00 pm

Tickets: $10

CHS Staff/CHS Students: $2

(If link for the day is closed, you will need to purchase your ticket at the door.)

