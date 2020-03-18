Senior Living Staff Welcome Cards, Letters for Residents

SAUK RAPIDS -- Health experts tell us older adults are some of the most at-risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus. Therefore the staff at our area senior living facilities are doing everything they can to help keep their residents safe.

Jodi Speicher is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids. She says as they limit visitors they are trying to keep the communication going between residents and their families.

She says the staff is also trying to interact more with the residents.

Absolutely, we are all pitching in and helping wherever that's needed whether that is visiting with residents, or providing those one-on-one activities to keep them engaged and entertained during this time.

She says one thing that you and your family can do to help our older population is send cards or letters to your local senior living facility.

A lot of people are talking about writing letters or sending cards or having kids draw pictures. We would certainly welcome that kind of communication from the public and we will definitely pass those on to the residents that live here.

Good Shepherd Campus

1115 4th Avenue North

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

Speicher says Good Shepherd has a team that is staying very connected with the recommendations coming from the CDC.