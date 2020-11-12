Senator Howe Not Expecting Much Action During Special Session

ROCKVILLE -- The Minnesota State Legislature is being called into its 6th special session of the year Thursday. Republican State Senator Jeff Howe of Rockville says he doesn't expect much to happen other than the Governor's emergency powers being extended another 30 days.

Howe says he would like Senate Republicans to consider outsing as many as three of the Governor's commissioners, starting with Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

A lot of these folks are in long-term care facilities where I think Commissioner Malcolm has given terrible advice on trying to protect them, and so that's where we need to concentrate on and that's where I think we should be doing more to protect those people.

Howe says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove and MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop should also be removed. But, he says he doesn't believe there is enough support to get it done.

The tighter restrictions aimed at curbing the rising COVID-19 numbers go into effect Friday. Howe says the timing of the Governor's announcement that came on Tuesday seems suspicious to him.

I think if he would have come out with that before the election it might have affected some of the elections and the numbers. I think the timing is suspicious in my view.

Among the tighter restrictions are bars and restaurants closing at 10:00 p.m. and limiting the number of people who can gather indoors at events like weddings and funerals.