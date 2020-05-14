Howe Calls Governor’s Announcement a ‘Good Step’

ROCKVILLE -- A Republican State Senator from Rockville is calling Governor Tim Walz's announcement to reopen some businesses a "good step". Jeff Howe says, "it's a small step, but at least it's in the right direction".

I believe that the public and the republican senate and republican house helped the governor get to this decision.

Howe says he does wish the bars, restaurants, and other businesses could have opened sooner.

He says the challenge moving forward will be for a lot of the businesses will be getting their employees to come back to work.

Due to the fact that they are making to the tune of on a scale of almost $48,000 a year on unemployment it's going to be a little tough to get some of those folks back I think.

Howe says under federal unemployment rules if someone says they feel unsafe going back to work due to concerns over COVID-19 they can continue to stay home and draw unemployment for the next four months.