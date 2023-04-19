Semi Rolls on Interstate 94, Driver Hurt
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A truck driver was hurt when the semi he was driving rolled on the interstate.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.
Fifty-one-year-old Ronald Mitchell of Billings, Montana was driving the semi when it went into the median and rolled.
Get our free mobile app
He was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Elk River Native Top American, 5th Overall at Boston Marathon
- Memorial Funds Set up For Deputy Josh Owen's Family
- St. Joseph, YMCA Approve Lease, and Development Agreements
- Highway 10/23 Project: What to Expect to Start
- 2nd Snowiest Season of All Time in St. Cloud
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.