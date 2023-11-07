See Who Central MN Voted CMA Entertainer of the Year 2023!
THE 57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS 2023
The 57th Annual CMA Awards 2023 are going to be taking place LIVE on Wednesday evening from 6 pm to 9 pm, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Once again, the handsome comedic duo of Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be handling the hosting duties, so we are sure to have a lot of fun along the way. If you'd like to watch the show, you can catch it on ABC & Hulu.
THE 'BREAKFAST BET'
My co-workers and I all sat down today and placed our 'Breakfast Bet". Whoever gets the least amount correct, will be buying the rest of us breakfast. We also took into consideration what our listeners were thinking about this year's award winners. Below, I have each of our picks. 98.1 Nation didn't give us responses for everything. We shall see who wins!
Who do you think will take home the following CMA trophies? You can send us a message on your 98.1 App and we'll be going over the winners on Thursday.
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan - Paul
Jelly Roll - Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde Kelly
Memory Lane - Old Dominion
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson Brooks, Pete & Evan
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Save Me - Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Brooks, Pete & Kelly
Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown Evan
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton Paul
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Kelly & Pete
Dan & Shay Evan
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty Paul
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Paul & Pete (WE ALL AGREE!)
Zac Brown Band
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll Brooks & Evan
Cody Johnson Paul
Chris Stapleton Kelly
Morgan Wallen 98.1 Nation & Pete
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerina 98.1 Nation
Miranda Lambert Paul
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson Brooks, Evan, Kelly & Pete
SONG OF THE YEAR
Fast Car - Tracy Chapman Brooks
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis, 98.1 Nation
Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney Pete
Wait In The Truck - HARDY Evan & Kelly
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville -Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson Evan & Pete
Gettin' Old - Luke Combs 98.1 Nation
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen Brooks, Kelly & Paul
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Fast Car - Luke Combs Brooks, Paul, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Kelly
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Evan
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - HARDY
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs Kelly & Paul & Pete
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen Brooks, Evan & 98.1 Nation
Lainey Wilson
