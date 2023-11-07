See Who Central MN Voted CMA Entertainer of the Year 2023!

See Who Central MN Voted CMA Entertainer of the Year 2023!

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

THE 57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS 2023

The 57th Annual CMA Awards 2023 are going to be taking place LIVE on Wednesday evening from 6 pm to 9 pm, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.  Once again, the handsome comedic duo of Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be handling the hosting duties, so we are sure to have a lot of fun along the way. If you'd like to watch the show, you can catch it on ABC & Hulu.

THE 'BREAKFAST BET'

My co-workers and I all sat down today and placed our 'Breakfast Bet".  Whoever gets the least amount correct, will be buying the rest of us breakfast. We also took into consideration what our listeners were thinking about this year's award winners. Below, I have each of our picks. 98.1 Nation didn't give us responses for everything. We shall see who wins!

Who do you think will take home the following CMA trophies? You can send us a message on your 98.1 App and we'll be going over the winners on Thursday.

Getty Images
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan - Paul
Jelly Roll - Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters

Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde   Kelly
Memory Lane - Old Dominion
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll     Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson     Brooks, Pete & Evan

Jason Kempin / Brian Lawdermilk, Getty Images
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Save Me - Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina  Brooks, Pete & Kelly
Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown     Evan
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton   Paul

Leon Halip, Getty Images
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne    98.1 Nation, Brooks, Kelly & Pete
Dan & Shay   Evan
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty    Paul

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion   98.1 Nation, Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Paul & Pete (WE ALL AGREE!)
Zac Brown Band

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
Jelly Roll   Brooks & Evan
Cody Johnson     Paul
Chris Stapleton     Kelly
Morgan Wallen      98.1 Nation & Pete

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerina  98.1 Nation
Miranda Lambert    Paul
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson      Brooks, Evan, Kelly & Pete

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
SONG OF THE YEAR

Fast Car - Tracy Chapman    Brooks
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson       Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis,    98.1 Nation
Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney       Pete
Wait In The Truck - HARDY       Evan & Kelly

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville  -Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson       Evan & Pete
Gettin' Old - Luke Combs    98.1 Nation
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen      Brooks, Kelly & Paul
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs/Getty Images
SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Fast Car - Luke Combs   Brooks, Paul, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson      Kelly
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll   Evan
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - HARDY

Photo: Live Nation

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs   Kelly & Paul & Pete
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen   Brooks, Evan & 98.1 Nation
Lainey Wilson

