See Who Central MN Voted CMA Entertainer of the Year 2023!

THE 57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS 2023

The 57th Annual CMA Awards 2023 are going to be taking place LIVE on Wednesday evening from 6 pm to 9 pm, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Once again, the handsome comedic duo of Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be handling the hosting duties, so we are sure to have a lot of fun along the way. If you'd like to watch the show, you can catch it on ABC & Hulu.

THE 'BREAKFAST BET'

My co-workers and I all sat down today and placed our 'Breakfast Bet". Whoever gets the least amount correct, will be buying the rest of us breakfast. We also took into consideration what our listeners were thinking about this year's award winners. Below, I have each of our picks. 98.1 Nation didn't give us responses for everything. We shall see who wins!

Who do you think will take home the following CMA trophies? You can send us a message on your 98.1 App and we'll be going over the winners on Thursday.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan - Paul

Jelly Roll - Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Pete & 98.1 Nation

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Brett Carlsen, Getty Images Brett Carlsen, Getty Images loading...

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde Kelly

Memory Lane - Old Dominion

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Paul

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson Brooks, Pete & Evan

attachment-cole swindell jo dee messina Jason Kempin / Brian Lawdermilk, Getty Images loading...

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Save Me - Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Brooks, Pete & Kelly

Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown Evan

Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton Paul

brothers osborne photos Leon Halip, Getty Images loading...

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Kelly & Pete

Dan & Shay Evan

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty Paul

old-dominion-cma-awards-vocal-group-of-the-year-2020 Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Paul & Pete (WE ALL AGREE!)

Zac Brown Band

Morgan Wallen CMA Ban Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll Brooks & Evan

Cody Johnson Paul

Chris Stapleton Kelly

Morgan Wallen 98.1 Nation & Pete

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerina 98.1 Nation

Miranda Lambert Paul

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson Brooks, Evan, Kelly & Pete

Jordan Davis Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

SONG OF THE YEAR

Fast Car - Tracy Chapman Brooks

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Paul

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis, 98.1 Nation

Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney Pete

Wait In The Truck - HARDY Evan & Kelly

Morgan Wallen Indie Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville -Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson Evan & Pete

Gettin' Old - Luke Combs 98.1 Nation

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen Brooks, Kelly & Paul

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs/Getty Images Luke Combs/Getty Images loading...

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Fast Car - Luke Combs Brooks, Paul, Pete & 98.1 Nation

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Kelly

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Evan

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Wait In The Truck - HARDY

Photo: Live Nation loading...

Photo: Live Nation

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs Kelly & Paul & Pete

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen Brooks, Evan & 98.1 Nation

Lainey Wilson

