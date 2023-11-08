See The All-Star List Of Winners & Minnesota DJ’s Perspective On CMA Awards

The 57th Annual CMA's took place last night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and as expected Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning looked fantastic and were full of fun jokes that were mostly poked at one another. I did love it when Luke said his mom loves Jelly Roll so much that she was going to get her face tattooed to match his; but unfortunately for her, Peyton's brother Eli already did; showing a hilarious photo of Eli covered in facial tats that matched those of Jelly Roll.

57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS FULL OF SURPRISES

The show had a strong start, and opened up with Jelly Roll performing with Wynonna, singing his amazing song 'Need A Favor.

I was completely impressed with The War & Treaty, their incredibly big, soulful vocals that demand your attention. Their vocals meld like nothing I've ever heard before. They sang a song called 'That Ain't How Love Is Made.' The audience was floored as they received a standing ovation, with Luke Combs raising a glass to their performance.

JIMMY BUFFETT REMEMBERED

Kenny Chesney, Mac Macanally, Alan Jackson and the Zach Brown Band gave their renditions of some of Jimmy Buffet's music, and the whole audience was singing along.

JOE DIFFIE TRIBUTE

Country music lovers everywhere had a blast when Hardy and Morgan Wallen came out performing some of Diffie's hits, but Post Malone stole the show when he joined them. It was probably one of the funniest events of the evening.

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR - JELLY ROLL

Jelly Roll had the crowd on their feet not just with his singing, but also his speech; reminding people your life is not defined by what is behind you but by what lies ahead.

Zach Bryan - Paul

Jelly Roll - Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Pete & 98.1 Nation

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR - WAIT IN THE TRUCK

Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde Kelly

Memory Lane - Old Dominion

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Paul

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson Brooks, Pete & Evan

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR - WAIT IN THE TRUCK

Save Me - Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Brooks, Pete & Kelly

Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown Evan

Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton Paul

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR- BROTHERS OSBORNE

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Kelly & Pete

Dan & Shay Evan

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty Paul

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR - OLD DOMINION

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Paul & Pete (WE ALL AGREE!)

Zac Brown Band

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - CHRIS STAPLETON

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll Brooks & Evan

Cody Johnson Paul

Chris Stapleton Kelly

Morgan Wallen 98.1 Nation & Pete

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON

Kelsea Ballerina 98.1 Nation

Miranda Lambert Paul

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson Brooks, Evan, Kelly & Pete

SONG OF THE YEAR -FAST CAR

Fast Car - Tracy Chapman Brooks

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Paul

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis, 98.1 Nation

Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney Pete

Wait In The Truck - HARDY Evan & Kelly

ALBUM OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville -Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson Evan & Pete

Gettin' Old - Luke Combs 98.1 Nation

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen Brooks, Kelly & Paul

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR - FAST CAR

Fast Car - Luke Combs Brooks, Paul, Pete & 98.1 Nation

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Kelly

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Evan

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Wait In The Truck - HARDY

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON

Luke Combs Kelly & Paul & Pete

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen Brooks, Evan & 98.1 Nation

Lainey Wilson

