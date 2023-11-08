See The All-Star List Of Winners & Minnesota DJ’s Perspective On CMA Awards
The 57th Annual CMA's took place last night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and as expected Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning looked fantastic and were full of fun jokes that were mostly poked at one another. I did love it when Luke said his mom loves Jelly Roll so much that she was going to get her face tattooed to match his; but unfortunately for her, Peyton's brother Eli already did; showing a hilarious photo of Eli covered in facial tats that matched those of Jelly Roll.
57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS FULL OF SURPRISES
The show had a strong start, and opened up with Jelly Roll performing with Wynonna, singing his amazing song 'Need A Favor.
I was completely impressed with The War & Treaty, their incredibly big, soulful vocals that demand your attention. Their vocals meld like nothing I've ever heard before. They sang a song called 'That Ain't How Love Is Made.' The audience was floored as they received a standing ovation, with Luke Combs raising a glass to their performance.
JIMMY BUFFETT REMEMBERED
Kenny Chesney, Mac Macanally, Alan Jackson and the Zach Brown Band gave their renditions of some of Jimmy Buffet's music, and the whole audience was singing along.
JOE DIFFIE TRIBUTE
Country music lovers everywhere had a blast when Hardy and Morgan Wallen came out performing some of Diffie's hits, but Post Malone stole the show when he joined them. It was probably one of the funniest events of the evening.
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR - JELLY ROLL
Jelly Roll had the crowd on their feet not just with his singing, but also his speech; reminding people your life is not defined by what is behind you but by what lies ahead.
Zach Bryan - Paul
Jelly Roll - Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR - WAIT IN THE TRUCK
Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde Kelly
Memory Lane - Old Dominion
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson Brooks, Pete & Evan
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR - WAIT IN THE TRUCK
Save Me - Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Brooks, Pete & Kelly
Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown Evan
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton Paul
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR- BROTHERS OSBORNE
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Kelly & Pete
Dan & Shay Evan
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty Paul
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR - OLD DOMINION
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion 98.1 Nation, Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Paul & Pete (WE ALL AGREE!)
Zac Brown Band
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - CHRIS STAPLETON
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll Brooks & Evan
Cody Johnson Paul
Chris Stapleton Kelly
Morgan Wallen 98.1 Nation & Pete
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON
Kelsea Ballerina 98.1 Nation
Miranda Lambert Paul
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson Brooks, Evan, Kelly & Pete
SONG OF THE YEAR -FAST CAR
Fast Car - Tracy Chapman Brooks
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis, 98.1 Nation
Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney Pete
Wait In The Truck - HARDY Evan & Kelly
ALBUM OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville -Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson Evan & Pete
Gettin' Old - Luke Combs 98.1 Nation
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen Brooks, Kelly & Paul
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR - FAST CAR
Fast Car - Luke Combs Brooks, Paul, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Kelly
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll Evan
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - HARDY
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON
Luke Combs Kelly & Paul & Pete
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen Brooks, Evan & 98.1 Nation
Lainey Wilson
