See The All-Star List Of Winners & Minnesota DJ’s Perspective On CMA Awards

The 57th Annual CMA's took place last night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and as expected Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning looked fantastic and were full of fun jokes that were mostly poked at one another. I did love it when Luke said his mom loves Jelly Roll so much that she was going to get her face tattooed to match his; but unfortunately for her, Peyton's brother Eli already did; showing a hilarious photo of Eli covered in facial tats that matched those of Jelly Roll.

57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS FULL OF SURPRISES

The show had a strong start, and opened up with Jelly Roll performing with Wynonna, singing his amazing song 'Need A Favor.

I was completely impressed with The War & Treaty, their incredibly big, soulful vocals that demand your attention. Their vocals meld like nothing I've ever heard before. They sang a song called 'That Ain't How Love Is Made.' The audience was floored as they received a standing ovation, with Luke Combs raising a glass to their performance.

JIMMY BUFFETT REMEMBERED

Kenny Chesney, Mac Macanally, Alan Jackson and the Zach Brown Band gave their renditions of some of Jimmy Buffet's music, and the whole audience was singing along.

JOE DIFFIE TRIBUTE

Country music lovers everywhere had a blast when Hardy and Morgan Wallen came out performing some of Diffie's hits, but Post Malone stole the show when he joined them. It was probably one of the funniest events of the evening.

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR - JELLY ROLL

Jelly Roll had the crowd on their feet not just with his singing, but also his speech; reminding people your life is not defined by what is behind you but by what lies ahead.

Zach Bryan - Paul
Jelly Roll - Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR - WAIT IN THE TRUCK

Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde   Kelly
Memory Lane - Old Dominion
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll     Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson     Brooks, Pete & Evan

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR - WAIT IN THE TRUCK

Save Me - Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina  Brooks, Pete & Kelly
Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown     Evan
Wait In The Truck - Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton   Paul

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR- BROTHERS OSBORNE

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne    98.1 Nation, Brooks, Kelly & Pete
Dan & Shay   Evan
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty    Paul

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR - OLD DOMINION

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion   98.1 Nation, Brooks, Evan, Kelly, Paul & Pete (WE ALL AGREE!)
Zac Brown Band

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - CHRIS STAPLETON

Luke Combs
Jelly Roll   Brooks & Evan
Cody Johnson     Paul
Chris Stapleton     Kelly
Morgan Wallen      98.1 Nation & Pete

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON

Kelsea Ballerina  98.1 Nation
Miranda Lambert    Paul
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson      Brooks, Evan, Kelly & Pete

SONG OF THE YEAR -FAST CAR

Fast Car - Tracy Chapman    Brooks
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson       Paul
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis,    98.1 Nation
Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney       Pete
Wait In The Truck - HARDY       Evan & Kelly

ALBUM OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville  -Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson       Evan & Pete
Gettin' Old - Luke Combs    98.1 Nation
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen      Brooks, Kelly & Paul
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR - FAST CAR

Fast Car - Luke Combs   Brooks, Paul, Pete & 98.1 Nation
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson      Kelly
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll   Evan
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Wait In The Truck - HARDY

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR - LAINEY WILSON

Luke Combs   Kelly & Paul & Pete
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen   Brooks, Evan & 98.1 Nation
Lainey Wilson

