See Minnesota Designer’s Halloween Items at Target

I'm typically not the person that has the cool Halloween decorations all over their yard or home; but this year; I might change that...all because of the cool Halloween decorations that will be available this year at Target.

It's extra special because the man behind these unique Halloween decorations is a Minnesota designer. John Darian is a Minnesota based designer that has created a line of fun and scary Halloween decor for your home. This stuff is so neat! There are so many cool ideas, I just might spend a fortune this year because they are so neat.

John will have a collection of nearly 50 pieces available at Target stores and online beginning October 10th. His inspiration for the collection was "casting a spell." There will a wide variety of home decor options available from lanterns, serving plates and glassware, to candy bowls, tote bags, scented candles, towels, and a 5 foot tall stuffed skeleton.

John says the collection is not scary scary, but fun scary. I agree! The things I've seen are actually beautiful accents for your home! Thus..I don't know where I will store everything once Halloween is over, and I'm hoping that I can incorporate some of it into my regular fall and Thanksgiving decor, but we'll see.

Read more about John by clicking HERE.

I've also read that Target will have costumes again this year that are for the whole family, including your pets. They also will have all kinds of fun candies to share with those in your circle, like Kit Kit Witches Brew, Hershey's Vampire Kisses and Franken-Cups.