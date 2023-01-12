When you hear that there could be green in the night sky, a number of things could come to mind.

UFO's. Aurora Borealis. A rare weather phenomenon.

All good guesses, but not what you would see this month in Minnesota if you saw something green in the night sky. Starting tonight the Earth will have a rare green comet pass us by.

When I say rare, I mean EXTREMELY rare. This is the first time in 50,000 years it has been spotted and it most definitely will not be seen again in our lifetime. As a matter of fact NASA claims Earth will probably never be graced by it's presence again. So if you enjoy skygazing like I do. Then this is the chance to tell your grandchildren one day about that time you witnessed a rare green flying phenomenon. Might as well have a little fun with it and keep them guessing what you might have seen.

How do you find it? Where do you look in the sky? Do we have any specifics other than it is green? Again, all really good questions and I do have a couple answers for you.

This comet called C/2022 E3 will be closest to the sun as of tonight, January 12 and when we are to be able to start seeing the green comet with the naked eye. Can't see it, as you have plans or perhaps because of cloud coverage. Have no fear, we should be able to have chances through out the rest of the month and into early February, when it gets closest to Earth on February 1.

As in where to look for it in the sky, Senior Lecturer Mark Pitts from Eastern Kentucky University shared with WKYT in Kentucky,

You want to look a little bit off to the side of the little dipper, in fact, if you follow the handle of the little dipper, it should point pretty much in the direction you want to train your eye to see where this comet is going to be

It's also suggested, that even though you can see the extremely rare green comet by naked eye, use binoculars or a telescope. You'll be even more amazed. Now here's to hoping I don't spend most of my time trying to find the little dipper and I actually get to see this incredible two tailed green comet. Also if you want to read a little more, do so HERE.

