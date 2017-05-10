Sears to Close 50 Automotive Centers, Including St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD - The Sears Automotive Center in St. Cloud is closing at the end of the month. Sears spokesman Howard Riefs says they are closing 50 Sears Automotive Center locations company wide, including the one at the Crossroads Center.

However, he says the store itself will remain open.

Employees that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Sears or Kmart stores.