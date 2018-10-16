HomeGoods is Moving into St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- HomeGoods is coming to St. Cloud. Management at the St. Cloud TJ Maxx has confirmed a HomeGoods store is set to open in the St. Cloud metro area in 2019.

TJX Companies Inc. owns TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post, Winners, HomeSense and TK Maxx.

TJ Maxx could not confirm the location of the HomeGoods store. However, according to a St. Cloud building permit, HomeGoods is one of the retail spaces intended to go into the former Sears location at Crossroads Center.

Darcy Eigen is the general manager of Crossroads Center. She says the new businesses moving in have yet to give her permission to announce what they are and their timelines for moving in.

Other St. Cloud building permits confirm the former Sears space is being divided into four sections.