Searchers for Missing Swimmer Find Body in Anoka County Lake

OAK GROVE, Minn. (AP) -- Anoka County authorities who were searching Lake George in suburban Oak Grove for a missing swimmer have recovered a man's body.

The sheriff's office says it got a report around noon Saturday of a man who was drowning at Lake George Beach in Oak Grove. A 53-year-old Oak Grove man had removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle and went under.

The search resumed Sunday morning, and the marine unit of the sheriff's office recovered a man's body around 1 p.m.

The sheriff's office isn't saying whether it's the same person but says it will provide additional information after the medical examiner identifies the body.