SCTCC’s Annual BrewLash Event Goes Virtual This Year

ST. CLOUD -- An annual hotdish fundraiser will be looking a little different this year.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Foundation is holding their fourth annual BrewLash event virtually later this month.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, supporters will enjoy a hotdish dinner prepared by Culinary students from the comfort of their homes.

Tickets are $50 and include a family sized hotdish dinner of your choice, bread, dessert and a drink. You must buy your ticket by Thursday and you can pick up your meal the day of the event via drive-thru at the SCTCC Medium/Heavy Truck lab.

The event will be live-streamed on the SCTCC YouTube Channel or on the SCTCC Foundation Facebook page starting at 6:00 p.m. October 22nd. Guests can take part in an online auction that will go live starting Friday.

All proceeds will go to support student scholarships and programs.