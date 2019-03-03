SCSU Topples Bemidji State

The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team took down the Beavers on Saturday to advance to the NSIC semifinals for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

St. Cloud State outscored Bemidji in all four quarters. In the opening minutes, they got out to an early lead that they would never let go. By the end of the first, the Huskies led 20-12. That eight point gap was the closest the Beavers would be to catching up.

SCSU continued to pour in the points in the second quarter. They entered the break up 41-24. In the third they added 21 more, and in the final quarter, they scored a game high 23 points. At the end of regulation, St. Cloud walked away with a big win, 85-57.

Four Huskies scored in the double digits in the win. Madelin Dammann led the team with 15 points. Tori Wortz scored 14, Katrina Theis tallied 13, and Nikki Kilboten added 10.

The Huskies improve to 19-9 overall. They will face the University of Minnesota Duluth in the semifinal round of the NSIC Tournament on Monday. Pre-game starts at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.