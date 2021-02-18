SCSU to Honor Fall Graduates in March [PODCAST]

Due to Covid-19 St. Cloud State wasn't able to honor their fall semester graduates with an in-person ceremony but they will make that opportunity possible in March. St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says because they are limited to gatherings of no more than 250 people they are planning 6 different graduation ceremonies to honor their fall graduating class. She says they are looking at options for the spring as well. Wacker says many of their classes are incorporating more in-person learning options for students this spring. She says many students benefit from face to face learning but says online learning will remain an option for people that want it.

A college degree from a 4-year institution or from a 2-year institution can benefit people for a lifetime. Dr. Wacker says these degrees show employers that these graduates are well rounded people that can adapt because of their education to different careers. She says during the pandemic many people may have changed careers and with a 4-year degree that flexible is there. She says in talking with current students she learned that the online learning that has largely taken place since March has benefitted students in that many employers offer work remote options to employees.

Wacker says she is happy with how staff and students have handled the Covid-19 protocols and because of that their numbers of cases are down. She also praises Stearns County Public Health for their community partnership with the University.

Dr. Wacker is scheduled to join me next on WJON on March 25th at 8:15 a.m.

