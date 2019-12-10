SCSU To Eliminate Football Program Among Others

St. Cloud State University announced the elimination of the football, men's golf and women's golf teams Tuesday afternoon. The school will add men's soccer.

Multiple inquiries throughout the day to St. Cloud State were unanswered, but the school did issue a press release.

Multiple Husky football players took to Twitter to voice their opinions and feelings on the team getting cut.

"We made this extremely difficult decision because St. Cloud State faces a convergence of circumstances that required us to change our athletics offerings,” said St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker. “This will have a profound impact on our committed student-athletes, our dedicated coaches, and the passionate alumni and supporters who have followed our programs throughout their proud histories.

"Our student-athletes and coaches approach every day with incredible devotion and desire to be their best and represent St. Cloud State in the classroom, on the field, and in our community. We are grateful for their commitment and will assist them as they move forward.”

Athletic Director Heather Weems, who has now overseen the cutting of nine athletic programs in her seven-year tenure with St. Cloud State, added:

“As someone who believes in the athletics experience and its positive impact on student-athletes and has watched and valued our players and alumni throughout my tenure at St. Cloud State, this decision weighs heavily on me.

"I believe this decision provides the best pathway for Huskies Athletics and a future that sustains a healthy and competitive overall athletics program," Weems said.