SCSU Takes Down NSIC South Leading Augustana

The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team returns home with a weekend sweep after taking down Augustana University on Saturday.

The game started out slowly, with both teams staying close. By the end of the first quarter, the score was tied 13-13. SCSU powered through the second quarter, outscoring the Vikings 14-5 to take a 27-18.

In the second half, the Huskies never looked back. They dumped on 22 points in the third, and 14 more in the fourth. They walked away with a dominant 63-48 victory.

Tori Wortz led the team with 16 points. Nikki Kilboten tallied 12 points and her second double-double of the season. Caitlyn Peterson added a career-high nine points.

The Huskies improve to 14-8 and 11-7 NSIC. They will hit the court again on Friday to take on the Minnesota State University-Moorhead Dragons. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.