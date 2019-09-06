SCSU Football Wins Season Opener at Mary

The St. Cloud State Football team began their season with a 35-12 win at the University of Mary Thursday night. Dwayne Lawhorn tied a SCSU record with 5 touchdown passes in one game by throwing for 133 yards and 5 scores. John Solberg caught 2 TDs and Tanner Teige led the Huskies with 3 catches for 71 yards and a score. Joe Blando ran for 116 yards on 23 carries to lead the Huskies on the ground.

St. Cloud State led 21-0 at halftime and held on in the 2nd half. The 1-0 Huskies will host Minnesota-Crookston Saturday September 14 at 6pm in their home opener. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports with the pregame beginning at 5:30.