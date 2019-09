St. Cloud State football coach Scott Underwood joined J.W. Cox live from Blue Line South Monday night for the first Scott Underwood Show of the year. The Huskies are 1-0 after downing the University of Mary last week. SCSU hosts Minnesota-Crookston this Saturday at 6pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:30. Listen to this week's show below.

