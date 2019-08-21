SCSU Campus Streets to Close for Move-In Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is holding their annual move-in day activities Thursday. As a result, a number of streets in and around the campus area will be closed to traffic.

The street closures are east of 5th Avenue South and south of 4th Street South. SCSU will have the entrances to the middle of campus barricaded to help with traffic flow and the busy move-in activities of first-year students.

The streets will reopen on Friday to accommodate the returning students' move-in process.