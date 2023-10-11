SCSU Boasts First Enrollment Increase Since 2015

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University is reporting the first increase in enrollment since 2015.

Officials at SCSU reported the fall enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year at 10,134 students, a 7.7% increase in the full-time enrollment of both undergraduate and graduate students.

Get our free mobile app

SCSU President Robyn Wacker says the enrollment increase is the result of the campus-wide “It’s Time” strategy.

This figure shows that the hard work we are doing to revisit our structures, processes, and platforms to attract and retain students is working. It’s no secret that higher education has faced several challenges over the past several years, and our work to strategically address these issues head-on is making a difference. Students and prospective students are recognizing our bold and innovative direction, and they’re embracing our approach to education for the future. It is very exciting to see.

Highlights of the report show:

17.2% increase in MN residents

16.5% increase in new entering freshman

11.7% increase in the total number of transfer students

11.9% increase in new entering graduate students

11% increase in overall graduate students

1.2% increase in the total number of students of color

14.1% increase in the number of students living on campus

Officials say the “It’s Time” strategic framework focuses the university on serving students by providing a hands-on, personalized learning experience.

READ RELATED ARTICLES