SCSU Basketball Headed To NSIC Tourney [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams are headed to the NSIC Tournament in Sioux Falls after successful regular season campaigns. The men will take on Wayne State Thursday night at 7 p.m., while the women will take on Minnesota State-Mankato Friday at 1 p.m.

Both games can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes before tip-off.

SCSU men's basketball coach Matt Reimer joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" this week to discuss the team's split with UMD that sent them to the tourney, the growth of his young team this season, what he expects to see from Wayne State on Thursday and what he expects his team to get out of participating in the tournament.

