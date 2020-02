The St. Cloud State University baseball team just completed a 3-1 road trip to Joplin, Missouri. The Huskies will take on Northern State and Concordia-St. Paul next week in a pair of games at U.S. Bank Stadium before hitting the road for a handful of games March 5th through the 11th in Florida.

Assistant coach Doc Swendra joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk baseball on Thursday afternoon.