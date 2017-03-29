‘School Of Rock’ Offering New Bobby Vee Scholarship
ST. CLOUD - Central Minnesota is known for its talent in rock n’ roll music.
The School of Rock program is a summer music camp for 6th to 12th graders. The program believes in giving every little rockstar a chance to shine on stage, regardless of their financial status.
Administrators Christopher Goering, Mary Kelm, and Ruth Steffes are excited to see students grow as musicians with the help of the new Bobby Vee Scholarship. Kelm says the scholarship was made by Jeff and Tommy Vee.
Tommy and Jeff were originators of the School of Rock Program along with Paul Wirth, and put the whole concept together. With Bobby Vee’s passing in this last year, the School of Rock scholarship was established in order to help support kids that maybe don’t have the tuition money available, to help them get a chance to participate in this experience that they might not have been otherwise.
The scholarship was started by Jeff and Tommy Vee after the passing of their father Bobby Vee to continue his legacy.
The application opens Saturday and the deadline is April 15. The winner will be announced May 15.
This story was written by WJON news intern Jacob Lundy.