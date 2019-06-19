School Board Accepts Wilson Offer

ST. CLOUD -- After reviewing several offers, the St. Cloud Area School District has voted to sell the former Wilson School building.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the school board unanimously voted to accept the highest of five received offers, $210,000, for the sale of the Wilson Building and two vacant lots.

Board Treasurer and Finance Committee Member Monica Segura-Schwartz says community input played a role in their decision.

They didn't want to have a gas station there. They didn't want to have high-density living spaces there, didn't want to change the zoning. For me, that was a win-win when we received the highest offer for the same use of the building.

The buyer will be opening a new daycare center in the building. They say they are planning on keeping the lots as green space for now but would like to have input from the community if that changes in the future.

Board Member Shannon Haws says it was important to them to choose a buyer whose intended use would serve the neighborhood.

It was a daycare and it can continue to be a daycare and that is a winning solution as well for the neighborhood.

Though the property does not need to be re-zoned, the closing of the sale will still be contingent upon a Phase I Environmental Report, Conditional Use Permit from the city, and a final walkthrough and inspection.