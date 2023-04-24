Schmitt: Central MN Ice Out Update

Ice out in Central Minnesota is making progress with the majority of lakes seeing the ice pull away from shorelines. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates we're approximately a week to 10 days away from ice out in Central Minnesota. Schmitt explains from the Twin Cities and south most lakes are without ice. Northern Minnesota is about 10 days to 2 weeks behind Central Minnesota. He says people north of Brainerd are continuing to do some ice fishing.

Schmitt says any lake location with a current or moving water in Central Minnesota are seeing the ice disappear quicker. He says the ice is deteriorating at a fast pace especially with the addition of rain, wind and warm weather. Schmitt says the ice is rotten and more rain and sunshine this week will help to eliminate the ice that remains. He says he was out on the horseshoe chain of lakes in the Richmond/Cold Spring area recently and noticed water levels that are extremely high.

The current high water levels on area lakes and streams could create some challenges with open water fishing this spring. Schmitt says many lake accesses are under water and channels are holding more water than normal. He says at this point there are more negatives than positives with the high water levels.

The first turkey hunt of the season finished last week. Schmitt says the DNR hasn't released harvest numbers yet. He indicates not many people were out hunting which could have been weather dependent. Schmitt explains the guys that stuck it out seemed to do well. The 2nd hunt is already underway.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.